Louisiana A.G.: FBI Agents Have Been Largely Good, But Higher-Ups Played Politics

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R) stated that she has faith in many of the FBI agents on the ground and “They have done a really good job. They are smart, hardworking people. But they take orders from the top. And I think that’s a problem.” And stated that she believes the FBI played politics with its initial declaration that the New Orleans terrorist attack wasn’t terrorism.

Murrill said, “I think there is a gap in the leadership of the FBI in Washington that affects everything that happens down the chain with the FBI. So, I do have faith in a lot of the agents on the ground. They have done a really good job. They are smart, hardworking people. But they take orders from the top. And I think that’s a problem.”

She added, “[T]he FBI has been briefing me. I had conversations, again, with FBI agents in charge in New Orleans about some questions that I had related to the ice chests that were found with IEDs in them, and they’ve been very forthcoming with information that they have. But, again, I think that there are questions about this from the beginning. It took me no time whatsoever to call this a terrorist event. Under state law, there was no question that it amounted to an act of terrorism. I don’t think the federal law definition is that different. So, I’m not sure why there was any question about that from the beginning. And I think that there [are] politics that come into play at the highest levels, which is why we need to move forward with a new transition so that we can get good leadership in place.”

