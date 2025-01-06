Alex Marlow: Biden Has Reduced the Medal of Freedom to Trolling

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the recent Presidential Medals of Freedom handed out by President Joe Biden during his last days in office.

Marlow said, “Biden gave out Presidential Medals of Freedom, which made a mockery of this country. And I point this out because this is our highest civilian honor and Biden has reduced it to trolling.”

