Alex Marlow: L.A. Fire Department Prioritizes Diversity over Preparedness

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the diversity pushes within the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Marlow stated, “So, that’s how you attract the best and brightest, you have diversity quotas? Diversity is contra to having the best and brightest. You can either prioritize diversity or having the best and brightest. You cannot prioritize both.”

