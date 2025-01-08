Alex Marlow: LA Mayor Karen Bass Was MIA in Africa While Her City Burned

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ response to the fires in the area and her being in Africa during the fires.

Marlow stated, “[T]he Mayor of Los Angeles, … she is in Africa. She went to attend the inauguration of the president of Ghana…what does the Mayor of Los Angeles have to do with Ghana?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo