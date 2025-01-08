L.A. Fire Captain: Some Supplies Aren’t Designed for Firefighting, Wind Kept Us from Getting Water from Above

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Sheila Kelliher stated that municipal water supplies just are not designed for firefighting and there were also issues where high winds prevented air support and the ability to bring water in from above.

Kelliher said that nature “has been the star of the show and has made it really challenging for us to fight this fire” due to the wind.

She added, “This area has got water tanks…these are not made for 15-hour firefights that use — everybody’s using the water. They’re just not designed for that. They’re designed for residential use, not wildland firefighting. So, they did an incredible job trying to get it back online. So, they really worked hard for that. The other thing that kind of went against us is that we weren’t able to have our air support to help once the winds got too strong, so, a lot of the air support and the water that comes from up above. We relied on the groundwater, too.”

Kelliher further stated that she believes that Palisades, due to its terrain, has to have a tank system.

