Alex Marlow: Demand That Your Liberal Friends Explain Their Support for Democrats After the LA Fire Debacle 

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the fires in California and the preparation for them and response to them by leaders in the state of California.

Marlow stated, “We have to hold all these people to account. You cannot continue to support Democrats. People in your personal life, you need to ask them about these fires.”

