Malibu Councilmember: ‘There’s Too Much Bureaucracy’ Telling Us What We Can and Can’t Do

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad stated that there’s “a failure of the system [as] a whole because there’s too much bureaucracy.” And the city has “all of these governmental agencies that have been dictating to us what we can and cannot do for safety.”

Conrad stated that she just came out of a stakeholders’ meeting and “The amount of people and boots on the ground, I’m impressed by.”

She added that there are “an incredible amount of great people that are on the ground.” But “Malibu’s been asking for help since Woolsey. We needed help.”

Co-host Sandra Smith then cut in to ask, “So, who’s denying that help? Who’s denying you that help and the preparations that you’ve been asking for?”

Conrad answered, “Honestly, it’s a cluster. I don’t know and I’m not going to place blame because I think it’s a huge issue that is around the country. It is not — it’s basically a failure of the system [as] a whole because there’s too much bureaucracy. We need to be able to get safety. … We have — in Malibu, we have all of these governmental agencies that have been dictating to us what we can and cannot do for safety.”

