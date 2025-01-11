Alex Marlow: L.A. Picked an ‘Actual Communist’ for Mayor Over the Former Water Commissioner Because He Wasn’t an ‘Overweight BIPOC Lesbian’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Los Angeles’ leadership during the fires.

Marlow said, “Karen Bass won because of all the wokesters who thought it was really important to have an actual Communist. She’s a literal card-carrying Communist.”

He further stated the problem with her opponent, Rick Caruso, was that, despite his experience as a Water Commissioner, he wasn’t an “overweight BIPOC lesbian.”

