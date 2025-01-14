Alex Marlow on Smear Attacks on Hegseth: ‘You Can’t Be a Christian and Not Believe in Redemption’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth.

Marlow said, “[H]opefully, as he says, he’s found Jesus and become a better husband and father. You can’t be a Christian and not believe in redemption and not root for people to have redemption. And you’re signing up for a really depressing life if you think that anytime someone has made a mistake or has one part of their character that’s imperfect, that they should be discarded, that they can’t serve at the Pentagon because they have some moral failings.”

