CNN’s Jennings: Hegseth Kicked ‘Unhinged’ Democrats’ ‘Asses,’ Kaine Sounded Like a Sex Pervert’

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Tuesday on the network’s special coverage of the U.S. Senate’s cabinet confirmation hearings that President-elect Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth kicked Democrats’ asses during his questioning.

Jennings said, “Well, in short, I think Pete Hegseth kicked their asses today. I mean, it wasn’t even close. They didn’t lay a glove on Hegseth. No mistakes. Calm, cool, collected,” he began. “I mean, before the thing even started, you had this like Code Pink, you know, protest or freak show, trying to disrupt the hearing. That’s the Democratic base, by the way, which probably explains why the Democrats on the committee acted in such a bizarre and unprofessional way.”

He added, “I was appalled at some of the way these senators handled themselves and some of the lines of questioning. I mean, Tim Kaine sounded like a sex pervert in his questioning of Pete Hegseth. Blumenthal, who lied about his service in Vietnam, questioning Hegseth’s qualifications. You had Gillibrand, you had Warren, you had Hirono going on unhinged rants about things. Angus King obviously doesn’t understand what it’s like to fight terrorism, on and on and on. Hegseth was cool in the face of this unhinged questioning. They made him look good today. It would be difficult for a Republican to vote against Hegseth after the Democrats’ unseemly mudslinging today.”

