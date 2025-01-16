Clyburn: Biden Will ‘Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents We Ever Had’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed on Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Joe Biden would go down in history as “one of the greatest presidents we ever had.”

Jansing said, “Given everything that was in place when he took office, Covid the economic challenges, do you think that this was in some ways inevitable? And how do you think history will judge this presidency?”

Clyburn said, “I think that he will go down as one of the greatest presidents we ever had. I think the same thing about Jimmy Carter, who we just funeralized. Jimmy Carter left the presidency with very, very low ratings. Harry Truman, the same thing. People who do big things, people who break with the status quo. These people do not get judged well in the currency. But when history gets a chance to look back to read the things he said and did, rather than to respond to the way he said them.”

He added, “I heard people this morning or last night talking about him not being a great communicator. Well, some people are good speakers, other people are great doers, and some people just know how to write. And that is what it is all about. We are judging people on substance when we look back on them, not on style. If you’re looking for style, Joe Biden is not your guy on substance. He’s everybody’s person.”

