Maher: I Joked About It, But Trump Had a Point About CA’s Vegetation Management

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while he made jokes about President-Elect Donald Trump saying California doesn’t manage vegetation back during his first term, “Just because Trump says it doesn’t mean it’s automatically wrong.” And pointed to how other parts of the state have managed vegetation.

After former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso cited failure to clean old vegetation as a “predictable” reason for the destruction, Maher said, “[Y]ou mentioned the vegetation, now, I remember when we had a fire when Trump was president, and he came in and he said, you don’t rake, you’re not raking. And I did — we all did jokes about it. But, we’ve got to get over this thing. Is he wrong, usually? Yeah. But I’m not going to — I remember when he took Ivermectin or something and then Ivermectin, which won the Nobel Prize, and it was like that became snake oil? No. Just because Trump says it doesn’t mean it’s automatically wrong. Did he have a point about that, that we don’t –.”

Caruso cut in to respond that Trump had a point. Maher responded, “You know what they did in Sacramento? Goats. … You put them on the hillside and they eat the vegetation. And they’re cheap, they work cheap, and they give great milk.” Caruso responded that the goats work.

