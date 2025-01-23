De Blasio: Trump’s Mass Deportations Are ‘Just Not American’

Former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that the Trump administration’s planned mass deportations were “just not American.”

De Blasio said, “I want to note that, for example, the unaccompanied minors. I went to Tornillo, Texas, and saw one of those detention facilities for those kids. Americans were outraged. It doesn’t fit our values to see families separated under any circumstance. Americans believe in due process. Americans do not like the notion of the knock at the door and government authorities taking people away.”

He continued, “So I think what’s happened is the frustration that people felt about their economic reality, or the frustration they felt about the disorder at the border, which was real. That was honest frustration. That’s going to be quickly replaced, I believe, by people saying, wait a minute, we never signed up for actual mass deportation and something that looks like a police state. That’s just not American. Americans have a very strong libertarian streak left, right, center.”

De Blasio added, “It sounds great, we’re going to get rid of folks who committed crimes, who wouldn’t want to get rid of someone who actually committed a crime, of course, but it’s going to devolve into something much more tangled, and that will push a lot of buttons and make people feel more and more uncomfortable. Last time, Trump did not hear that at all when people started to object, including folks who even agreed with him in some ways but they thought it was inhumane. They thought it was anti-family values. When faith leaders started to object, he had a ten year for all of that. It’s only going to be worse this time.”

