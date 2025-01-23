Hispanic Caucus Chair: It Hurts ‘Law and Order’ if Sanctuary Cities Lose Public Safety Money

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) argued that it would be damaging to law and order if cities have their public safety funding taken away over their status as sanctuary cities as President Donald Trump has floated doing and also stated that no funding for any cities should be cut.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “What is in place, Congressman, to stop funding from being offered to New York and other sanctuary cities, as the president is vowing he might do if they don’t go along with mass deportation?”

Espaillat answered, “Well, I am an appropriator. I sit on the Appropriations Committee, and we will be going through all funding possibilities. And, at that juncture, we will see what will be their efforts. To cut any type of funding to any city, I think is a mistake. Cities deserve to have public safety. You cannot cut funding for public safety because of this and allow…over 1,500 violent criminals, felons released into our communities, as the president just did. It is just contradictory. And if the Republican Party is the party of law and order, this is a grave mistake.”

