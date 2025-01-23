Hispanic Caucus Chair: Willing to Talk About Border Security, But Consensus in Caucus Is Around Protections

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) stated that “we’re willing to have a discussion about border security,” but the consensus within the caucus is around protections for regularizing DREAMers, protections for farm workers, and keeping families together.

Espaillat said, “There is a consensus within the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to take on three major lynchpins in the very broad immigration debate. As you know, immigration is not just about one issue, and those are DREAMers, farm workers, and families. I think we all agree that DREAMers — over 80% of the American people agree that DREAMers should be regularized and they should be part of our economy and our nation. Farm workers are essential to keep the cost of produce and products down. And farm workers are staying at home because they’re afraid they’re going to be arrested and deported. And then families must be kept together, because a family that’s split, a mom that’s split from [her] little girl or little boy is a weak family and that makes a weak nation.”

He continued, “We agree that these are the three points where, we’re willing to have a discussion about border security, but these three are fundamental to our caucus.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett