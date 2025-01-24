Carville: ‘It’s Hard’ But Dems Have to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democrats have no choice but to let President Donald Trump “punch himself out.”

Carville said, “I mean, look, he just says anything that he wants to say. I mean, how many stories do I have to read that the delta smelt has nothing to do with this, but he’s just going to keep plowing through? OK. And we have to learn as Democrats just let him punch himself out. Just remember, this is a little bit before your time, but people of my generation remember Muhammad Ali and his rope a dope. He just let you just go to it the first 6 or 7 rounds, and then you come in and you match up, and then you start launching bombs.”

He continued, “It’s hard to sit here and just look at one, you know, Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal Zone, delta smelt that, you name it. But you just got to keep bobbing and weaving and bobbing and weaving. and then in due course you’re going to be able to come in. But the big thing is his number one promise, the biggest political promise this generation is he would get food prices down. Then he got into office and said, there’s nothing I can do about it. Of course, eggs are $4 and something a dozen.”

Carville concluded, “He keeps distracting us and we keep getting distracted but we’ll come back in and we’ll we’ll straddle this target and get it in range here before long, I think.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN