Gov’t Employee Union Head: Our Members Won’t ‘Snitch’ on Each Other over Gov’t DEI Programs, Will Tell Truth if Asked

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley stated that members of the union will not report any remaining DEI programs in federal agencies because they won’t “snitch on one another.” He also claimed that “I don’t think that there is anything being hidden from the administration,” and stated that employees will tell the truth if asked.

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Yesterday, federal workers received a letter ordering them to report any remaining DEI-related programs in their offices. What response are you hearing from union members?”

Kelley answered, “Well, union members are patriotic employees, okay? But what they won’t do is — what this administration is asking them to do is begin to snitch on one another. But they won’t do that. They’ll be honest if you ask them a question. But they’re not going to go out and say, hey, I know this is what’s going on, this is what’s going on. That’s not going to happen. Because I don’t think that there is anything being hidden from the administration, none of that. But union members are very upset, number one. They are very concerned about which direction this administration is going. But, one thing I know is that they will fulfill their responsibility and do their job every single day.”

