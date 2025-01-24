Marlow: Trump Needs to Call Out Newsom for Harming Residents

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that President Donald Trump should call out California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his bad priorities running the state.

Marlow said that Newsom “did not invest in water infrastructure, he did not build a single new dam even though we’ve had double the population over the last 40 years. Did he even ask why the reservoir was empty near the Palisades? Did he even inquire about that stuff? No.”

He continued, “He does clown stuff like try to fund high-speed rail, Trump-proofing California, all sort of green initiatives, getting new salmon runs. He’s been a complete disgrace, and Trump needs to call him out, not in a not classy way, he needs to be a unifier, too. But Newsom is to blame for this, they did not clear enough brush…we were abandoned by our government in this city and that’s why it burned to the ground.”

