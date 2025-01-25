Chicago Alderman: Huge ‘Disconnect’ Between Governor, Mayor and Immigrants, Immigrants Want Threats Deported

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that there is “an incredible disconnect” between officials like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and people who live in communities with high immigrant populations and that people in those communities want to see illegal immigrants who are dangerous criminals deported because “They endanger the undocumented, they endanger the citizen, they endanger our own people, who we should be concerned about.”

Lopez stated, “There’s an incredible disconnect from what I hear from our governor, from our mayor, and from individuals who live in the communities like the ones that I represent that have high immigrant populations. We understand there is a difference. We know there’s a difference between those individuals, the anchors that the governor referred to, and those that choose to engage in dangerous criminal activity. They endanger the undocumented, they endanger the citizen, they endanger our own people, who we should be concerned about. And I know, after having met with Tom Homan, that that is exactly the type of individual that he and the Trump administration are zeroing in on, those that choose to engage in criminal activity.”

He added, “It’s very ignorant for people to blanketly call all undocumented the same and treat them the same, when you know that there are individuals who do not care about this country, do not care about their neighborhoods, and are committing some of the most heinous, dangerous acts in our city. They need to be dealt with very specifically and swiftly, and the Trump administration is doing [that] in the first week in office.”

