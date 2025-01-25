Maher: Tech Leaders Were Driven to Trump by ‘Exclusionary’ Part of Left

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the tech figures who attended President Donald Trump’s Inauguration were driven over to the right by the “exclusionary, mean girl, if you don’t agree with me 100%, then we’re going to go after you, we’re going to try to cancel you” part of the left.

Maher said, “I saw them all at the Inauguration, I think they called it tech row. … Musk, Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos…Peter Thiel…Tim Cook. … I think it’s very interesting that all these guys, who were not conservatives, Zuckerberg, Joe Rogan wasn’t, he was there. Elon Musk certainly wasn’t.”

After ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said that he thinks those people “were bullied four years ago”, Maher agreed and stated that “it’s very personal.”

Maher further stated, “[I]t gets, I think, to the problem with the Democratic Party and that part of the left that I have always been complaining about, it’s also why they don’t like me anymore, and they can go f*ck themselves. But the difference between me and all of those guys is they’re not going to drive me into the worst pile. I still understand why that party is worse. Okay. But the attitude, that exclusionary, mean girl, if you don’t agree with me 100%, then we’re going to go after you, we’re going to try to cancel you, and these are not stupid people. These are brilliant people. Some of them are little on the spectrum, [Elon Musk]. But I don’t think he’s a Nazi.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) responded that Republicans are the ones intimidating people and Maher agreed. Khanna added that the Democrats do have an issue and need to be more respectful of dissenting views.

