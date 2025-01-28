Chicago ICE Official: We’re ‘In a Difficult Situation’ Because Locals, State Are Releasing Criminals

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago ICE Field Office Enforcement and Removal Operations Director Samuel Olson stated that agents are “in a difficult situation here in Chicago” because many of the people they’re trying to apprehend “were previously arrested by local or state authorities and we’ve placed holds on many of them and they were released from the facility into the communities again.”

Olson said, “It’s kind of an arduous process, right? It’s — we’re in a difficult situation here in Chicago because a lot of the targets that we’re looking at were previously arrested by local or state authorities and we’ve placed holds on many of them and they were released from the facility into the communities again. So, we have to go through, spend a lot of hours researching where they’re living, and then actually go out into their environment to try to arrest them.”

He added, “We’ve had many targets here that have really kind of egregious convictions, for sexual assault, for murder, for aggravated battery, drug possession. We’ve arrested gang members so far. So, yeah, there’s just a litany of criminal convictions that the targets that we’ve arrested have.”

Olson further stated that “these officers now, when we could have arrested somebody at a safe facility, right? A jail or a court lockup with one or two officers, now we have to go out into the streets. Now, most of our teams are at least ten agents and officers trying to arrest one individual.”

