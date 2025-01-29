Behar: No One In Congress Has ‘Testicularity Required’ to Rebuke Trump

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that no one in Congress has the “testicularity required” to oppose President Donald Trump while discussing the Senate hearing for his cabinet nominees.

Behar said, “Hegseth, the guy the last guy was questioned by Senator Thom Tillis. He said that his sister in law was — they told her to come forward and talk about the abuse that he created, you can back me up on this, and he really nailed Hegseth on the topic of abuse and women, and he still voted for him. So it doesn’t matter.”

She added, “We’re in a very bad situation in this country right now where there’s nobody in Congress that I’m watching who has the, how should I put this, the testicularity required of the job and I’m frightened by it, frankly. I see this every day, all these people capitulating to Trump and his dictatorial needs. And it’s just very, very bad, I think we are in a lot of trouble.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Maybe we should change the testicular fortitude to a female alternative because the two Republicans who have opposed Trump nominations so far have been Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.”

