Dem Rep. Ivey: We Have Such a Problem with Violent Crime We Can’t Pursue Deporting Shoplifters Yet

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) argued that because of the problems with violent criminals in the U.S., some of whom are immigrants, we should focus on them first “and then, if you’ve got time for the shoplifters, you can go for them too.”

Ivey stated that he voted against the Laken Riley Act because it might result in the deportation of people who were arrested and had their charges thrown out or dropped and that he has issues with giving standing to states to sue the federal government.

He added, “So, what you’re seeing this week, for example, is they’re going in and making a lot of arrests. But many of the people — in fact, at least half of the people they’ve arrested so far haven’t committed any crime whatsoever other than being here. So, I guess you can deport them if you want. But I think most people would — let’s say, let’s focus on the murderers and the rapists first and get those guys out, and then, if you’ve got time for the shoplifters, you can go for them too. But, right now, we’ve got challenges with violent criminals in the United States, some are immigrants, some aren’t. Let’s focus on those guys. Let’s get them in front of the courts. Let’s get them prosecuted, if they’re here illegally, deport them after they’ve served their sentence.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett