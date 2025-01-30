Tillis: Dem Senators Took ‘a Lot of Cheap Shots’ at Kash Patel

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that President Donald Trump’s FBI director nominee Kash Patel took a lot of “cheap shots” from Democratic Senators at his confirmation hearing.

Guest host Trace Gallagher said, “Kash Patel, President Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, was at the center of a contentious confirmation hearing Thursday, facing intense grilling from Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee about his past comments and allegiance to Trump.”

He asked, “Can you talk about the Patel hearing.”

Tillis said, “I believe he is. I’ve spent three months really getting to know Kash very well. He has been great to work with, and he demonstrated his poise, his discernment and his confidence in full display today in the hearing. There were a lot of cheap shots taken, some of my friends, many of them my friends on the other side of the aisle, but he held firm, and that’s the sort of steady leadership we need.”

Gallagher said, “If I hear you correctly here Senator, are you disappointed that that your colleagues are putting politics ahead of what’s really best for the country and for the agency itself?”

Tillis said, “Yeah, it’s a shirts and skins game. You know I put this bingo card out as really, I guess it is a bit of a caricature, but I was fully anticipating how it was going to go. And it was a serious caricature of what I anticipated the behavior to be. They did not disappoint. I think Kash Patel is going to go in there, and he’s going to give advice to the president.”

