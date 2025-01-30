Wasserman Schultz: Trump Hasn’t Brought Down Prices from ‘Strongest Economy’ in the World Biden Gave Him

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that President Donald Trump hasn’t brought down costs after “Joe Biden handed Donald Trump the strongest economy in the entire world.” And is undoing work “to make sure that the climate change that is crushing economies across the country is going to start to help improve.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Joe Biden handed Donald Trump the strongest economy in the entire world. He is the only president in modern times that had positive job numbers in every single year he was president. We passed the CHIPS and Science Act and brought chip manufacturing back to this country. We passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and made trillions of dollars of investment, that, right now, is what Donald Trump is planning to freeze, which is going devastate our economy, which is going to cancel people’s jobs.”

She continued, “We passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which brought down prescription drug costs for millions, the largest, most significant climate change impact to make sure that the climate change that is crushing economies across the country is going to start to help improve. And Donald Trump, in the first nine days, signed 200 executive orders to start to roll all that back. What happened to the promise to bring Americans’ kitchen-table costs down? Last time I went — when I went to the grocery store a couple of days ago, eggs are still off the charts and nothing’s happened to prices and I’ve seen nothing from Donald Trump to address people’s personal expenses.”

