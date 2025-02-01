Hawley: Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Sin’ Is She Challenged the Surveillance State

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) weighed in on the confirmation hearings for Health and Human Services secretary nominee Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Director of National Intelligence nominee former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

On Gabbard, Hawley argued the hold-up had to do with her previously challenging the so-called surveillance state.

“Tell me about Tulsi and RFK, Jr. What are your colleagues on the Republican side thinking here?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, I hope that they’re listening carefully to what both nominees said,” Hawley replied. “I got to talk to RFK today under oath at the hearing. I thought he did spectacularly. He was honest, he was direct, he was forthright. As for Tulsi Gabbard, you know, here’s her real sin, Jesse, in the eyes of so many of the Washington establishment of both parties, her sin is she challenged the surveillance state. She told the truth about the government spying on Americans, about the abuses of FISA. She went out there and was honest about it, and for that, she is getting absolutely roasted and persecuted. That’s the real issue here.”

He added, “And I hope that Republicans will look at both of these individuals and say, these are truth-tellers. These are people who are going to disrupt the status quo, and they’re going to get their agencies, the government, back to serving the American people and telling us the truth. Wouldn’t that be a refreshing change?”

