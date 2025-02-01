Hochul on Sanctuaries Potentially Blocking Access to Schools to Get Gang Members: I Want Gangs Removed

During an interview with Univision 41 New York on Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded to a question on gang members in schools and law enforcement being blocked from removing them from sanctuary jurisdictions who won’t let law enforcement into schools by stating that “they have to be removed. We cannot have gang members operating freely in our schools, whether they’re from a gang from another country or they’re a street gang here. We have to protect our children and our teachers in a school environment. That’s a basic necessity.”

After Univision 41 New York journalist Mariela Salgado stated [relevant exchange begins around 13:25] that teachers are telling her there are gangs in schools and sanctuary jurisdictions won’t allow law enforcement in to apprehend them, Hochul responded, “The gangs have to go. There’s a gang — a dangerous gang from Venezuela, which is showing up here and causing crimes and wreaking havoc. And we have to just round them up and send them back. That’s not legal activity here. And that is exactly what the administration has been doing.”

Salgado then stated, “I’m also talking about — sorry to interrupt, Governor — the gangs that are in schools who might be like MS-13.”

Hochul responded, “MS-13 has been here for a long time. They murdered a 13-year-old girl on Long Island years ago. I met her parents. So, no, they have been here. And they have to be removed. We cannot have gang members operating freely in our schools, whether they’re from a gang from another country or they’re a street gang here. We have to protect our children and our teachers in a school environment. That’s a basic necessity.”

Earlier in the interview, Hochul stated that [relevant remarks begin around 10:02] “we want to support removing criminals, I want people to not live in fear. It is heartbreaking to me to know that there are children not going to school today or not going to a doctor’s office, someone who’s ill or a senior citizen who needs that appointment, they’re not going to churches. So, people’s lives are being so disrupted because of that fear. And I reinforce to the administration that we’ll help you with the criminal element, absolutely, but, let’s not go after these families and separate them. Let’s not have a cruel approach to this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett