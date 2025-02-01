Israeli Amb. to U.S.: We Have to Tell Qatar It Can’t Keep Doing ‘Duplicitous’ Funding of ‘the Pyromaniacs’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter stated that countries that have supported Hamas have to be called out, specifically cited Qatar as an example, and stated that Qatar needs to be told that “you can’t continue to play this duplicitous game of funding the pyromaniacs and funding the firefighters at the same time.”

Leiter stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “Just think of the utter barbarism of the whole thing, taking a family hostage, holding a baby underground without oxygen and not even indicating what their status is, when they’re going to be released. And we’re negotiating with these, really, barbarians that have come through the gates.”

He continued, “And we have to call out the countries that have been supporting these people. We’ve got to say to Qatar, for example, you can’t continue to play this duplicitous game of funding the pyromaniacs and funding the firefighters at the same time. This has to stop. And we have to get through this period, get the hostages released, and, as you say, Dana, make sure that Hamas never again reigns supreme in Gaza or any other place, for that matter.”

