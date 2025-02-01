Maher: DEI Went Too Far, But It’s Not to Blame for Everything

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs went too far, but “the pendulum never stops in the middle” and there’s an overcorrection where DEI gets “blamed for everything.”

Maher said, “As I mentioned, we are eleven days into the Trump administration…and we do have a little polling now, some information on what the people like and what they don’t like. The stuff about, shall we say, undoing some of the race and gender overreach of the last administration, they like that. They see that as a return to common sense.”

He continued, “Letting all the J6 rioters go, the ones who were beating up cops, they don’t like that. And I think they don’t like this — we were talking about with Peggy there, like this — the pendulum never stops in the middle. DEI, in my view, did go too far. And now, we’re living in this world where, of course, it never stops in the middle. Now we have to go [to] where it’s blamed for everything.”

Maher further said that there are people who are disadvantaged and the intention of DEI is good, and the educational system needs to be better.

