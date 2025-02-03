Duffy: We’ll Release Plan to Increase Air Traffic Controllers in Next Couple Days, Biden Didn’t Let Graduates Train in Towers

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that there will be a plan to increase the number of air traffic controllers released “in the next couple of days” and said that one issue is that the Biden administration “didn’t let these new graduates of the academy from air traffic control actually train inside of towers.”

Duffy stated, “The airspace is safe, air travel is the safest form of travel in the country. So, you can travel and feel good about it on American airplanes. But the staffing is too short. And we lost a lot of air traffic controllers when schools were shut down during COVID. Also, under…the Biden administration, they didn’t let these new graduates of the academy from air traffic control actually train inside of towers.”

He continued, “So, it takes time to train these up, Laura. We have a plan in place, we’re going to surge air traffic controllers. We have some ideas on how we can do that quickly, faster than in the past, and get the smartest men and women in the country in those towers. That’s been the one thing that Donald Trump has said, I want the best and I want the brightest and I want them in those towers keeping Americans safe. So, in the next couple of days, we’re going to release that plan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett