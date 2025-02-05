Murphy: We Are Reaching ‘Tipping Point,’ Won’t Be Able to Get Democracy Back

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Trump administration is bringing America to a “tipping point” where democracy will soon be unattainable.

Murphy said, “So I just think there’s a tipping point at which you can’t get your democracy back. And I see all of these very purposeful lines of effort that the Trump administration and Elon Musk are taking. And I think we just have to be right now, at this moment on, you know, red alert mode. And what I see, right, is the normalization of violence. I don’t think you can underscore you can underestimate how impactful it is when you’re thinking about going out to a protest, and you might get beat up by somebody who has immunity for violence in Trump’s name.”

He added, “I don’t think you can underestimate the impact of what’s happening in our media infrastructure, where major platforms are either under the direct control or influence of the administration. And then what you’re seeing now is an attempt to capture the funding streams of the government so that Elon Musk or Donald Trump can turn off your grant payment to your elementary school if it doesn’t pledge loyalty to Donald Trump’s political positions or your mom’s social security check. If she goes online and says something critical of Elon Musk or Donald Trump. I mean, I just think if we don’t stop this very soon, it is going to be hard to mount a credible political opposition in the not so distant future. So this is the moment to me.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN