Axelrod: ‘Stupid’ USAID Cuts ‘More Radical than Any Spending’

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Friday on “Newsroom” that President Donald Trump’s cuts to USAID were “stupid” and “more radical than any spending.”

Axelrod said, “I am appalled by what happened at USAID, and I think it’s not just a blow to humanitarian causes and democratic causes around the world, but it’s a stupid move for our own national security. It creates a tremendous opening for China and Russia and foes of our country who want to fill the breach that we leave in a lurch here.”

He added, “There also is no transparency about how this money is being cut. It is more radical than any spending that I’ve seen. You know,Elon Musk and his band of musketeers who are rampaging through government know they know the, the, the price of everything and the cost of nothing. They’re making cuts indiscriminately without evaluating what the impacts of those are. so when we talk about outcomes, we may not know the outcomes right away, but those outcomes may be felt in people’s lives. Ultimately the people who are out there in our country are living their lives every day, and they will evaluate ultimately how their lives are affected by these things. It could be profoundly bad because of the reckless and careless and unaccountable way that it’s being done right now.”

