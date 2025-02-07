Chicago Alderman: Officials Claiming Sanctuary Policy Doesn’t Shelter Dangerous Criminals Are Wrong

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that claims from Illinois officials that their sanctuary policies don’t block the federal government from going after dangerous criminals are inaccurate.

Lopez stated, “The rhetoric doesn’t match reality, whether it’s coming from Pritzker, whether it’s coming from County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, or Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson. All of them say that nothing stops the federal government from going after those individuals. Yet, when immigration detainers are given to state prisons, they are ignored. When the Cook County Jail is asked to release individuals into federal custody whom we know are noncitizens and are dangers to our community, it goes unanswered. When Chicago police arrest someone, they don’t even bother to ask anymore, because the law doesn’t allow them to determine whether or not someone is a noncitizen or not when they’re committing some dangerous acts. All of that is very clear in what we do operationally, and that gets to the heart of what the federal government’s issue is.”

He added, “Tom Homan has said numerous times, both publicly and privately, all he wants is access to individuals once we have them in custody to take them away safely, and all three levels of government are refusing to do exactly that.”

