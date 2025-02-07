MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Administration Displaying Third-World ‘Junta Behavior’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on “The ReidOut” that the Trump administration is displaying “third world” military “junta behavior.”

Reid said, “I still recall, and it’s still seared in my mind, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss saying that you can’t describe the feeling of your federal government coming after you and training the entire awesome power of the White House on you as just an individual person. What we have now is the U.S. attorney from Washington, as well as the Heritage Foundation, through its donation to this watch list group.”

She continued, “You know, the people on that on that list, they put their faces in there, they put their identifying information. Some of them have gotten unsolicited pizza delivery so that people letting them know, they know where they live, people have gotten swatted. I don’t hear any impetus from this federal government under the Trump administration to protect any American who, as you said, are being threatened. They are also demanding to know the identities of these FBI agents, as you just said. Who knows whether those will just wind up in the hands of Elon Musk, who seems to think this is all hilarious.”

Reid added, “It’s kind of bizarre watching our country sort of descend into this sort of, you know, what in the past would have been called sort of third-world sort of junta behavior, but it is happening in real-time.”

