Raskin: Wake Up Americans — This Is a ‘Rapidly Expanding and Accelerating Coup’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Elon Musk and President Donald Trump were conducting a “rapidly expanding and accelerating coup.”

Raskin said, “If the courts move with dispatch, they might be able to prevent a lot of damage from being inflicted. But nobody should normalize what’s going on here. We’ve got the wealthiest man in the world who cannot be president because he was born in apartheid South Africa and then made his way to Canada and then to America because he can’t be president, except if he can buy himself a de facto presidency by putting up hundreds of millions of dollars for Donald Trump. You know, TIME Magazine’s got him sitting in the Oval Office on their on the cover at the Resolute Desk, but he’s acting like he is president.”

He added, “In fact, I don’t know of any president who’s ever done anything remotely like this, which is basically engineer and operation to take custody of millions and millions of records of the American people, the financial systems of the Treasury Department, the data of the American people. He’s got his claws into the defense operation, telecom, you name it. So, the people in Silicon Valley think that he wants to be the monarch of a new techno-feudal state. That’s why you’ve got Steve Bannon and other people on the right attacking Elon Musk. Steve Bannon has said he is a truly evil person who should not be running the U.S. government. So, at some point, we’ve got to wake up beyond party lines for all Americans to see what’s going on here in this rapidly expanding and accelerating coup.”

