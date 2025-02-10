Rep. Hoyle: Dems Won’t Fund the Government if It ‘Undermines the American People’

Representative Val Hoyle (D-OR) said on Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that Democratic lawmakers will not vote to fund the government if Republicans are advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda, which “undermines the American people.”

Host John Berman said, “What can you do about this? There are some raising the possibility of shutting down the government in March, when some of these funding bills come up for a vote. Do you think Democrats should stand in the way?”

Hoyle said, “I think Hakeem Jeffries, I do trust him to be, you know, our — he is our leader and we will use whatever power we have. They will need Democratic votes to pass this budget. And fundamentally we’re not going to vote for something that undermines the American people.”

She added, “Nobody voted for Elon Musk. He bought the election. But fundamentally he had put out on Twitter that, you know, people are going to have to suffer in order for us to make America great again meaning they have no intention of lowering prices, at least not in the short term. Nothing they have done has addressed prices for consumers or the economy. It’s all about retribution.”

