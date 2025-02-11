Make Art Great Again: Trump Appoints Ric Grenell to Clean Up the ‘Woke Incubator’ Kennedy Center

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about President Donald Trump putting Ric Grenell in charge of the Kennedy Center.

Marlow said, “[A]nything he’s in charge of goes well, typically. … He’ll do a nice job. He’s very responsible. He is highly competent. He’s a leader. He has leadership qualities. And the Kennedy Center has become a woke incubator for woke art, not good art, not beautiful art.”

