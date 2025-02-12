Bolton: ‘Trump Has Effectively Surrendered to Putin’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Donald Trump “has effectively surrendered” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You’ve previously said that that you believe Putin sees Trump as what you described as an easy mark. You were there for their first meeting in Helsinki. What are your expectations for this one?”

Bolton said, “Well, I don’t have any expectations anymore. I think we know exactly what’s gonna happen. President Trump has effectively surrendered to Putin before the negotiations have even begun. The positions that Defense Secretary Hegseth announced in Brussels – which I’m sure I’d be stunned if Trump didn’t convey them directly to Putin in their phone call – constitute terms of a settlement that could’ve been written in the Kremlin. Maybe they were written in the Kremlin and got out in propaganda channels. But it’s a complete reversal of the U.S. And NATO position on a number of issues. For example, up until today, the official American position was that Ukraine should be returned to full sovereignty and territorial integrity, that’s gone. The question of nato membership as far back as 2008 had been that ultimately Ukraine would become a NATO member, that doesn’t look like that’s around anymore either. Putin has scored a whole series of victories today.”

He added, “Putin doesn’t wanna negotiate with Zelensky. He wants to negotiate with Trump because he thinks he’ll get more out of him, and he’s absolutely right.”

