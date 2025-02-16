Hakeem Jeffries: GOP Budget a ‘Non-Starter,’ Every Single Democrat Will Oppose It

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Republican budget was a “non-starter” and would receive opposition from every Democratic lawmaker.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “Government funding runs out in less than a month now. We’ve seen over the past two years, Republicans cannot or have not been able to pass government funding without Democratic support. Some of your supporters on the outside are saying you should use as leverage, the possibility of a government shutdown to push back at some of what the Trump administration is doing right now. What will you need from Mike Johnson and from the Republicans to agree to go along with efforts to fund the government?”

Jeffries said, “Republicans have consistently shut down the government in the past, and it would be no surprise if they do just that this time around. As a Republican president, a Republican House, and a Republican Senate, they have a responsibility to make sure that government remains open and can function. As Democrats, with respect to any spending agreement, our view, our test is whether that spending agreement meets the needs of the American people in terms of their health, their safety, our national security, and certainly the economic well-being of everyday Americans. Rosa DeLauro is our top Democrat on the appropriations committee. She’s in on conversations with her Republican colleague in the House as well as our Republican and Democratic colleagues in the Senate. We’ll see how that unfolds over the next few weeks, but we are going to make sure that any agreement that is ultimately signed off on has to be one that meets the needs of the American people, and it has to be implemented fully in compliance with the law.”

He added, “What we have been clear about is that this budget that is working its way through the House of Representatives is a non-starter. Every single Democrat opposed it a few days ago, and I believe that will continue to be our position because it’s out of control.”

