Alex Marlow: Trump Boxing Zelensky Out of Peace Talks Is Proof Ukraine Was a U.S.-Russia Proxy War All Along

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the summit on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Marlow stated, “[I]t’s noteworthy that Europe and Ukraine were not represented at the summit…the main takeaway here is this does reveal that this all was a proxy war between Russia and the U.S. … this was all about NATO membership and NATO encroaching on Russia’s territory and space.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo