Van Hollen: Trump Administration Bullying Ukraine, ‘Throwing Them Under the Bus’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that the Trump administration was bullying Ukraine and throwing them under the bus by beginning talks with Russia.

Van Hollen said, “The big missing party at that meeting in Riyadh was Ukraine. What we saw in Munich was a series of Trump administration officials essentially trying to to bully Ukraine into giving up lots of its natural resources in exchange for continued U.S. support.”

He continued, “Well, I think Ukraine needs to be at the table when these negotiations are going on. after all, Putin attacked Ukraine. Ukraine has lost thousands and thousands of its people. So to even begin a process without including Ukraine is perceived by Ukraine and many around the world as just throwing them under the bus.”

Van Hollen added, “I’m just repeating what I understood President Zelenskyy to say. I think he’s in a better position to explain the position of the people of Ukraine than Mike Waltz. At the Munich conference, the Trump administration came in having already made unilateral concessions on issues like security guarantees. In other words, they said that Ukraine cannot be part of NATO ever, and that the United States will not back up with its own forces, security guarantees made by others. That is a big concession right off the bat. Putin is smiling about that. They also made concessions, the Trump team on the territorial piece right from the beginning. So they can say all they want right now but what they did in Munich with President Zelenskyy was primarily to bully them.”

