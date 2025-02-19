GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump Is ‘Wrong’ on Ukraine, He ‘Needs a Do-Over Day’

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump was “wrong” for “standing on the side” of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict.

Bacon said, “Well, the president needs a do-over day – start again. He took a bad turn. I think what he said is wrong. And it’s a shame. Many Republicans know what the president said today was wrong. Putin started this invasion. He is the dictator. He has killed all of his opponents. Zelensky was rightfully elected. He is under martial law. And they have under their constitution that they can postpone their elections while under martial law. Ukraine is the victim. And I would ask that our president stand on the side of freedom, the side of democracy, the side of the victim, not the invader, and stick up for what’s right. And so I wanted to be very strong in my words today because this Republican does not agree with what the president said.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “Should Zelensky have handled this differently? What did he say?”

Bacon said, “I think he handled it tactfully. You have to push back. He is the victim. Putin is the invader—Putin’s bombing of cities. Russians are obliterating the towns that they have taken over, and they’ve assassinated or murdered prisoners of war. They’ve raped and pillaged. Russia is on the bad side here. And we need a president that has moral clarity when it comes to this war. And right now, though, today, I had hoped the president would step up and be better than Joe Biden.

He added, “I thought Joe Biden was slow in getting weapons there. He was using rules of engagement that restricted Ukraine. It was really feeding the gridlock. I had hoped that this president would step up and try to finish this war in the right way, not in an un-noble way. And what we see today is not a noble course of action. We’re standing on the side of the dictator, not the side of democracy.”

