Chris Christie: Trump Administration a ‘Clown Car’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Trump administration was functioning like a “clown car.”

Host Martha Raddatz said, “I want to start with what Elon Musk did on Saturday which was order all federal employees to list their accomplishments or basically be fired. Can he do that?”

Christie said, “Well, no, he can’t. Let’s look at it a few ways, Martha. First is from a legal perspective. You have a situation where it is a complete overstep for him to be asking people, what did you do in the last week, and then use that as a basis to evaluate whether someone should be retained or fired. You know, as with everybody’s employment, things vary from week to week. I think that if that went to court with an employee who was fired, if Mr. Musk and his minions didn’t find what they did in the last week acceptable, there would be very little, if any, legal basis for them to be able to prevail, meaning the government.”

He added, “Secondly, as a former governor too, from a management perspective, you can see what a clown car this is right now because you’ve got, for instance, FBI Director Kash Patel appropriately emailing his people in response saying, don’t answer it. Don’t answer the questionnaire. Any review process will be done internally by the FBI. Same thing from the National Security Agency. Same thing from the acting U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia. So, you know, you have people, you know, doing this, pointing in each direction. You do this, you do that. It shows that, again, this type of idea of Musk coming in there with the chainsaw that he was famously brandishing at a political event in Washington, D.C., this week, it’s a lot more complicated than that. Running government is a lot more complicated than that. Hopefully they get their act together at some point.”

