Jeffries: Trump ‘Intentionally Unleashing Extremism’ to Disorient Americans

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was “intentionally unleashing extremism” to try to disorient everyday Americans.

Host Jake Tapper said, “The government is hurtling towards a possible federal government shutdown now less than three weeks away.”

He asked, “What is the strategy? Are House Democrats going to vote to keep the government open, or are you just going to let the Republicans be in charge of all of it?”

Jeffries said, “Well, first of all, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it because, as we’ve been discussing, we have to stop this reckless Republican budget from going forward. That’s going to be on the floor on Tuesday. Now, there are ongoing discussions being led by Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, to see if an enlightened agreement can be reached in advance of March 14th. We’ll see what takes place. What we do know is that the Republicans have the House, the Senate and the Presidency. It is their responsibility to fund the government.

Tapper said, “Donald Trump made repeated comments this week about possibly serving a third term, calling himself a king in a social media post. Do you take that seriously, or do you think he’s just trolling people, trying to get them upset?”

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump is intentionally unleashing extremism and outrageous things on the American people to try to disorient everyday Americans. Donald Trump is not a king. We will never bend the knee, not now, not ever.”

