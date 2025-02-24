Klobuchar: Trump Voters’ Remorse Is ‘Building’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that voters had remorse over President Donald Trump and that would keep “building.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “What do you make of this shift in the electorate? Are voters having remorse, voters remorse already?”

Klobuchar said, “I think so, and it’s going to keep building given what he’s doing, but chaos is up, corruption is up, and costs are up. Like you said, ask anyone in the egg aisle. Part of this is you’ve got to look at what’s going on. He and Elon Musk, they’re looking for money everywhere.”

She added, “Costs are going up for you while they’re giving the tax cuts to their rich friends and they’re looking for money to do that. It’s really important we make that case to people because as you noted, they always talk about other people, but you are the other people. Instead of, you know, helping you with child care costs and making that more affordable, they decided to go out and help the people that committed violent crimes in the United States Capitol and gave them pardons. Instead of doing something to make your getting a house more affordable for your kids, they decided to go out and try to buy Greenland when it’s not even for sale. Those are the cases we have to make, and if any worker right now is feeling their probationary period in the United States government, it is Elon Musk. That’s the guy.”

