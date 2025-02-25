Dem Rep. Smith: ‘Absolute Lie’ Trump, Musk Making Government More Efficient

Representative Adam Smith (D-WA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that President Donald Trump is telling the American people an “absolute lie” that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is about making the federal government more efficient.

Smith said, “If we identify what Trump and Musk are doing as what it is, which is basically trying to smash the federal government so that they can have greater power and control, this has nothing to do with efficiency and effectiveness. You line up 100 CEOs in the country and say, ‘Is this the way you run your business if you wanted to make it more efficient and effective?,’ absolutely zero would say yes. This is about Trump and Musk creating a situation where they have the power to do whatever they want to do, whenever they want to do it, without any checks on that power.”

He added, “Call it what it is and build support in the country against it. And then also sue, which we have been doing. Use the courts to block the illegal actions that they’re taking. But this is a basic messaging campaign. We’ve got to get our message out aggressively so that we can get more people to agree with us.”

Smith concluded, “Republicans make two arguments for the idiocy of what they’re doing with our federal workforce. One ‘Oh, we got to be more efficient and more effective.’ As I just said the way they’re doing it is the exact opposite of that. And second, they give impassioned pleas about the debt and the deficit. ‘My gosh, I know it’s a little chaotic, but goodness, we have to get this under control because the debt and the deficit are just so bad.’ And today they’re planning on voting for a budget resolution that is going to increase the debt by $2 trillion over the next decade. This is an absolute lie that Donald Trump is telling to the American people. Call them out on that lie and begin to build support to push back.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN