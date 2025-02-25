Murkowski Warns Colleagues Not to Cede Authority to Trump

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday and called on lawmakers not to give President Donald Trump their authority.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “Certainly there’s a lot of debate among Democrats right now as to who is that face, who is the leader for the party right now? Who’s going to play the role that Nancy Pelosi did during those first couple of years of Trump’s initial term in office? So now let’s take a look at more from Ryan Noble’s interview with Senator Murkowski, who warned her Republican colleagues not to cede their authority to President Trump.”

Murkowski said, “When the executive basically blows by Congress or rolls right over Congress and we allow that, we’re ceding our responsibility. I believe you can absolutely be a 100% supporter of President Trump and still stand up for the institution of the Senate, for the legislative branch with our authorities that are prescribed to us specifically by the Constitution.”

She added, “And so if we don’t, if we just say, well, we like his policies so therefore we’re going cede some of our authorities, don’t think this is the last time you’ll see that.”

