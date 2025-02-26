Schiff: Millions of Americans ‘Downright Ashamed’ of Trump

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that millions of Americans are “downright ashamed” of President Donald Trump’s actions in dealing with Ukraine.

Schiff said, “This is an effort to pressure Zelensky into giving up something for nothing. And I have to say this, on top of the resolution at the United Nations– where the United States sided with Russia, betrayed Ukraine – is one of the most shameful incidents in modern history. I think millions and millions and millions of Americans watching this not only disagree with the president but, maybe for the first time, are just downright ashamed of the president because we have betrayed an ally.”

He continued, “We not only betrayed an ally, but we betrayed our principles. Are we to be nothing except transactional now? We have no commitment to democracy, no commitment to our allies. It’s all going to be about the money. That seems to be Donald Trump’s orientation. But what a sad chapter of our history.”

Schiff added, “Ukrainians have made just tremendous sacrifices and to be reduced to this by his most important ally, the United States, coming hat in hand with some kind of fig leaf offer of the mineral wealth of his country in exchange for little or nothing,” Schiff concluded. “It is really just tawdry, but it is, you know, what this administration has reduced our allies to.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN