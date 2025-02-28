Quigley: Trump Should Be ‘Thanking Zelensky,’ He Has Been Fighting for Democracy

Representative Mike Quigley (R-IL) said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump should be thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because he had been fighting for democracy.

When asked about his reaction to the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Zelensky, Quigley said, “I just think people should appreciate the fact that we are fundamentally a different nation than we were just weeks ago. We are alone in the world, and we are less safe.”

He added, “The American people have to understand, Putin’s aims are well beyond Ukraine. The words of General Milley and Secretary Austin, if we don’t meet Putin’s aggression now, we’re going to have to double our own military budget, and we’re inviting more bloodshed. Every European military leader I met with during the trips there during this war said the same thing. We are at risk and ultimately, the United States has to the final. He should be thanking Zelensky because Zelensky has been fighting the fight for democracy. And again, all the reasons we fought the second World War. And instead he wants gratitude after he’s had this vote in the United Nations. He’s extorted them now for the second time. I think President Zelensky has been very grateful. I’m not sure why he needs to be grateful to a president who has been nothing but betray our trust to democracy in Eastern Europe.”

