Pritzker: GOP Sets ‘Rabbit Holes’ by Being ‘Cruel’ to ‘Small Numbers of People’ to Get Us to Talk About Small Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said that Democrats should “stand up for the most vulnerable people in our society” but also Republicans set “rabbit holes” for Democrats by being “cruel” to “the smallest minorities,” to get Democrats to talk about “issues that affect very small numbers of people.”

Pritzker stated, “By the way, we’ve got to stand up for the most vulnerable people in our society. And, to me, the Democratic Party has always stood for that. We’re going to continue to stand for that. But we need to make sure that we don’t go down the rabbit holes that the Republicans set for us, right? That we’ve got to go talk about all these other — what are issues that affect very small numbers of people. We should stand up for them, by the way, it’s cruel to go after the smallest minorities, right? To be viciously attacking them. And that’s why it’s an instinct by Democrats to stand up and say, that’s wrong, because we’re the party of civil rights. And so, we’re going to stand up for people who need it.”

He added, “But we tend to bite at every one of these things, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re broadly talking about the economic issues that are affecting people’s daily lives.”

